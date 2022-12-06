CM takes notice of rape-cum-murder of three-year-old child

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Tuesday sought a report from the inspector general of police Punjab about the rape-cum-murder of a three-year-old child in Kamoki.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken against the accused and justice be ensured. The progress of the case should be informed regularly, he said and maintained that the accused deserved severe punishment under the law.