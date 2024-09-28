CM Takes Notice Of Rape During Robbery In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an alleged incident of gang-rape of a 21-year-old girl by robbers in Faisalabad.
The CM sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and directed to expedite the arrest of those responsible for this heinous crime.
