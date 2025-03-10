Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Reaction Of Injection On Patients In Mayo Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of news of reaction of an injection on patients in Mayo Hospital.

The CM expressed profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of patients due to alleged reaction of an injection.

She expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and sought a report from the Secretary Specialized & Healthcare. The chief minister directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the patients. She said, “I am deeply concerned over the incident of reaction of an injection. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for committing this negligence.”

