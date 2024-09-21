CM Takes Notice Of Recovery Of 2 Girls’ Bodies In Jaranwala--Corrected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a tragic incident involving the recovery of two girls' dead bodies on Satyana Road, Jaranwala.
The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.
Expressing her deep condolences, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for swift justice and thorough investigations into the tragic incident. The police have been directed to intensify their efforts in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the case.
