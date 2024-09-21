Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Recovery Of 2 Girls’ Bodies In Jaranwala--Corrected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CM takes notice of recovery of 2 girls’ bodies in Jaranwala--Corrected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a tragic incident involving the recovery of two girls' dead bodies on Satyana Road, Jaranwala.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.

Expressing her deep condolences, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for swift justice and thorough investigations into the tragic incident. The police have been directed to intensify their efforts in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the case.

Related Topics

Dead Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Road Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

4 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

5 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

6 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

6 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

19 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

19 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

19 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan