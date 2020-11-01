UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Setting Children Ablaze In Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:40 PM

CM takes notice of setting children ablaze in Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of setting children ablaze in the area of Sahiwal and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, Chief Minister directed to immediate arrest of the accused and said that such incidents were highly deplorable.

He said that no matter how influential accused may be but they could not escape from stern punishment.

The Chief Minister directed administration to provide best treatmentfacilities to the children.

