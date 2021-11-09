PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood khan has taken notice of murder of a social worker, Muhammad Zada in Sakhakot, tehsil Dargai, Malakand.

In a statement , chief minister has sought report from Inspector General Police and directed him to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

He said that transparent inquiry into incident will be conducted and culprits will be given punishment."No one is above the law. The government will provide complete legal assistance to the affected family".

Chief Minister expressed condolence with the victim family over the irreparable loss and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.