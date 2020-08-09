UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Song Picturization Incident In Masjid Wazir Khan

Sun 09th August 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a stern notice of the sorrowful song picturization incident in Masjid Wazir Khan.

He sought a report from Provincial Auqaf Minister and Secretary Auqaf in this regard, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed that a comprehensive investigation should be undertaken about the incident and those responsible should be ascertained. He directed that whosoever was found responsible for this incident should be proceeded according to law.

The CM remarked that such an incident could not be tolerated under any circumstance. He asserted that whosoever was found responsible would not go scot-free. Buzdar pledged that he would not let the sanctity of mosque to be damaged under any circumstances.

