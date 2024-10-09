LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief while taking notice of a son's torture on his elderly mother in Arifwala.

The CM sought a report from Inspector General of Police and directed the authorities

concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the victim, Noor Bibi.