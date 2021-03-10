CM takes notice of stoppage of medicines' provision to cancer patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the stoppage of the provision of medicines to the cancer patients, has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the supply of such medicines.

He has directed the cabinet committee for finance and development to solve the matter and ensure the availability of medicines to cancer patients.

He further directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the smooth supply of medicines to the patients, said a handout issued here.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

On the directions of the chief minister, the meeting of the cabinet committee for finance and development has been called on tomorrow (Thursday) and the provision of medicines to the patients has been included in the agenda of the meeting.