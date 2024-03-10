CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of death of a student due to alleged torture by a teacher in Sargodha.

The CM sought a report from the Sargodha divisional commissioner on the incident. She directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility after conducting a comprehensive investigation into the violence against 14-year-old Samiullah.