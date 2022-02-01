UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Student's Death Due To Dogs Bite

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident in which a school student was killed by dogs bite in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan and sought a report from the Commissioner DG Khan Division.

The Chief Minister said that those responsible for the negligence should be dealt with in accordance with the law, adding that the incident with the innocent child is very unfortunate.

The CM also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice, adding that those who have shown negligence would be punished.

>