LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice on a news item regarding death of a student due to torture by a teacher in private school of Gulshan Ravi and sought a report from IG police.

He directed to investigate this incident and to complete the investigation within three days and submit its report to CM office.

He said that by fulfilling all the requirements of law and justice, action would be taken against responsible teacher besides ensuring the provision of justice to the bereaved family.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of deceased student.