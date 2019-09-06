UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Student's Death In Private School

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

CM takes notice of student's death in private school

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice on a news item regarding death of a student due to torture by a teacher in private school of Gulshan Ravi and sought a report from IG police.

He directed to investigate this incident and to complete the investigation within three days and submit its report to CM office.

He said that by fulfilling all the requirements of law and justice, action would be taken against responsible teacher besides ensuring the provision of justice to the bereaved family.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of deceased student.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Student Gulshan Family All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

51 minutes ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

51 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian lashes Carolinas after Bahamas ha ..

5 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sanjrani congratulates nation on Defence Day

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.