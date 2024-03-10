LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of the death

of a student due to alleged torture of a teacher in Sargodha and sought a report

from the Commissioner Sargodha Division in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility after

conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that 14-year-old Samiullah had died due to corporal

punishment by a teacher in Sargodha a day before.