CM Takes Notice Of Student's Death In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of the death
of a student due to alleged torture of a teacher in Sargodha and sought a report
from the Commissioner Sargodha Division in this regard.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility after
conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
It is pertinent to mention that 14-year-old Samiullah had died due to corporal
punishment by a teacher in Sargodha a day before.
