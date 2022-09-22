QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Thursday took notice of the killing of a student in Panjgur.

"Immediate action should be taken against the elements involved in the tragic incident," the Chief Minister said while issuing a directive for early arrest of the perpetrators.

In a handout issued here, CM Balochistan said police and administration should maintain law and order in Panjgur. "Government is committed to protect the life and property of the people." He also called for an inquiry into the tragic incident saying justice will be provided to the bereaved family.