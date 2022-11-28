UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Sufi Singer's Son Corpse In Wadhu Waha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 06:53 PM

CM takes notice of sufi singer's son corpse in Wadhu Waha

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the death of Sufi Singer Barkat Faqir's son who's dead body was found at Wadhu Waha locality of Hyderabad, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the death of Sufi Singer Barkat Faqir's son who's dead body was found at Wadhu Waha locality of Hyderabad, here on Monday.

The chief minister had sought a detailed report of the incident from Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman of the CM, the chief minister had asked how the incident had occurred.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Chief Minister Hyderabad Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

24 seconds ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Reschedul ..

Meeting of Russia-US Commission on START Rescheduled for Later - Russian Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Si ..

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities are an integral part of e ..

Co-curricular activities are an integral part of education: Tariq Marwat

2 minutes ago
 President underlines need for effective awareness ..

President underlines need for effective awareness campaign over PWDs' rights

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.