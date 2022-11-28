(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the death of Sufi Singer Barkat Faqir's son who's dead body was found at Wadhu Waha locality of Hyderabad, here on Monday.

The chief minister had sought a detailed report of the incident from Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman of the CM, the chief minister had asked how the incident had occurred.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.