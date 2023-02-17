CM takes notice of terrorist attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed DIGs to send required police force from their zones to the scene of terrorists attack to control the situation.

He directed to arrest attackers of additional IGP office as soon as possible.

CM Murad said that the attack on additional IGP office was not acceptable.

He directed to present a report of the attack immediately by the officer concerned.