UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

CM takes notice of terrorist attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed DIGs to send required police force from their zones to the scene of terrorists attack to control the situation.

He directed to arrest attackers of additional IGP office as soon as possible.

CM Murad said that the attack on additional IGP office was not acceptable.

He directed to present a report of the attack immediately by the officer concerned.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Chief Minister Police Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

17 minutes ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

2 hours ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.