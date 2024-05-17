CM Takes Notice Of Theft From A Temple
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a theft of an idol and other goods from Rama Pir temple in Tando Adam.
He directed IGP Sindh to recover the stolen goods from the temple and report to him.
The CM Shah said, 'I have given clear instructions that no unfair treatment against minorities will be tolerated.
'
He had asked the IGP Sindh also about progress in the recovery of a child Muhammad Hussain Arayen, who was kidnapped three days ago from Puno Aqil.
The Chief Minister directed the IGP for the details of the hostage recovery in the last three days.
Shah instructed the IGP to increase patrolling in areas with increasing crime including Karachi.
The details of the operation against dacoits in Kacha should be sent to the CM Secretariat, the Chief Minister Sindh directed the IGP Sindh.
