CM Takes Notice Of Torture By Dolphin Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

CM takes notice of torture by Dolphin force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture of a young man by the Dolphin Squad personnel and also sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir.

He directed that departmental as well as legal action should be initiated against those involved in torture of a citizen.

Despite issuance of clear-cut instructions, such an incident was deplorable, he said and added that there was dire need to change the police culture and attitude in order to end such incidents in future.

