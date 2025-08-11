CM takes notice of torture, murder of young maid in Gujranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the alleged torture and murder of a 13-year-old maid in Gujranwala.

The CM directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Expressing deep grief and extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the CM vowed that justice would be delivered without delay. “The accused involved in this heinous crime must be arrested immediately, and stern action taken according to the law,” she said. “Those who committed such a dreadful act against an innocent child do not deserve any leniency under any circumstance. Justice will be ensured for the heirs at all costs.”