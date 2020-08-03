UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Torture Of Maid In DG Khan

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM takes notice of torture of maid in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought an immediate report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about the torture of 7-year-old maid namely Farzana and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

The CM said that those found involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment as the torture of an innocent child was very painful. He said, "I am deeply saddened by it." The CM also directed Commissioner DG Khan for providing best treatment facilities to the injured child.

Meanwhile, the accused Kaleem Ullah Qureshi has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

