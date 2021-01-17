UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Torture Of Youth

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of torture of a youth in the precincts of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

The chief minister ordered for taking strict action against the accused, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

He ordered for ensuring justice to the victim youth.

Police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted for the arrest of others.

More Stories From Pakistan

