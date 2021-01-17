CM Takes Notice Of Torture Of Youth
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of torture of a youth in the precincts of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad.
The chief minister ordered for taking strict action against the accused, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
He ordered for ensuring justice to the victim youth.
Police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted for the arrest of others.