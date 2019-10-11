CM takes notice of torture on children in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday while taking notice of torture on children in the area of Sheikhupura has sought report from RPO Sheikhupura and directed him to probe into the incident.

The chief minister directed that strict legal action should be taken against the responsible people involved in torturing the children.

He said justice would be ensured at any cost to the affected children. No one would be allowed to take law in his hands, he added.