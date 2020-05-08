CM Takes Notice Of Torture On SDO In Gujrat
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on SDO WAPDA in the prescient of Police Station Dinga, Gujrat.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, the chief minister directed the DPO concerned for taking action against the accused involved in the incident.
He also sought a report from the DPO over the incident, besides directing to provide justice to the SDO.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three accused have been arrested.