CM takes notice of torture on SDO in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on SDO WAPDA in the prescient of Police Station Dinga, Gujrat.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the chief minister directed the DPO concerned for taking action against the accused involved in the incident.

He also sought a report from the DPO over the incident, besides directing to provide justice to the SDO.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three accused have been arrested.