CM takes notice of torture on woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed the Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur to arrest the criminals involved in torture and cutting of leg of a woman in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur.

The chief minister also directed the administration to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured woman, said a spokesperson.

The police had registered a case and raids were conducted to arrest the culprits.