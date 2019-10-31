UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Torture On Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of torture on woman in Shakargarh, has sought a report from DPO Narowal.

The Chief Minister while directing to take action against the responsible, said that strict legal action would be taken against those police officials as well who failed to take timely measures. He said that such incidents cannot be tolerated, said a handout issued on Wednesday.

