(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture incident on a mother by her son in Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi.

He sought a report from the RPO and directed to arrest the accused along with the provision of justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.