CM takes notice of torture on youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of an incident of torture on a youth in the precinct of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused.

The police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted toarrest others.