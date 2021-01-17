UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Torture On Youth

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM takes notice of torture on youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of an incident of torture on a youth in the precinct of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused.

The police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted toarrest others.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

36 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.