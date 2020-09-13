UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Tourists Manhandling In Murree

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM takes notice of tourists manhandling in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of manhandling of tourists in Murree and sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He ordered for initiating legal action against the responsible persons and said that such elements should be brought to book and justice should provided to the affected people, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that such incidents at Murree and other tourist places would not be tolerated. He directed the police to arrange regular patrolling at tourists places.

More Stories From Pakistan

