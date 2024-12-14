Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Traffic Jam In Saddar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM takes notice of traffic jam in Saddar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday took notice of a traffic jam in the Saddar area of the metropolis.

The chief minister directed the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

He said that the traffic flow should be restored immediately so that the people could reach their destination easily.

Murad said that the people suffered due to the traffic jams in the city. He directed the Additional IGP to restore the flow of traffic and submit a report to him.

