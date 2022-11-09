CM takes notice of triple-murder case in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the triple-murder case in the Airport police station area of Majra Kalan in Sialkot and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

The chief minister directed that further action should be taken by bringing the accused under the grip of the law and that justice be ensured for the bereaved families. He further directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.