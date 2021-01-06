CM takes notice of two sisters' murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman sought a report from the IG Police about kidnap-cum-murder of two sisters in Kahana area, Jhelum and directed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

The perpetrators of the crime deserved exemplary punishment and strict legal action be initiated againstthe arrest criminals, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two nominated accused.