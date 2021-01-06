UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Two Sisters' Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM takes notice of two sisters' murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman sought a report from the IG Police about kidnap-cum-murder of two sisters in Kahana area, Jhelum and directed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

The perpetrators of the crime deserved exemplary punishment and strict legal action be initiated againstthe arrest criminals, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two nominated accused.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Jhelum Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

9 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

29 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

30 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

33 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

38 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.