CM takes notice of violation of Marriage Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired at a private channel about the violation of Marriage Act in the marriage ceremony of the son of former Deputy Mayor Sheikh Yousaf in Faisalabad.

According to a handout issued here, he sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad and directed to take action against the responsible persons.

He further directed to submit a report to CM Office about the legal action taken, adding that all were equal before the law.

He directed to ensure implementation on one-dish and observance of time restriction.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Police Station Sadar area of Faisalabad by AC (Sadar) Umer Maqbool.