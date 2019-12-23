UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Violation Of Marriage Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:20 PM

CM takes notice of violation of Marriage Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired at a private channel about the violation of Marriage Act in the marriage ceremony of the son of former Deputy Mayor Sheikh Yousaf in Faisalabad.

According to a handout issued here, he sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad and directed to take action against the responsible persons.

He further directed to submit a report to CM Office about the legal action taken, adding that all were equal before the law.

He directed to ensure implementation on one-dish and observance of time restriction.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Police Station Sadar area of Faisalabad by AC (Sadar) Umer Maqbool.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Marriage FIR All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

53 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.