Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM takes notice of violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Sargodha, where three women were reportedly subjected to violence over a property dispute.

The CM directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sargodha to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Expressing her strong condemnation, she stated, “Violence against women over property disputes is not only unfortunate but also completely unacceptable. Women and children are a red line for us, and such acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Condemnation Punjab Sargodha Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

1 hour ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan