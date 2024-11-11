CM Takes Notice Of Violence Against Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Sargodha, where three women were reportedly subjected to violence over a property dispute.
The CM directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sargodha to submit a detailed report on the matter.
Expressing her strong condemnation, she stated, “Violence against women over property disputes is not only unfortunate but also completely unacceptable. Women and children are a red line for us, and such acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-week training workshop for agriculture census 2024 starts on KP2 minutes ago
-
PSCA to monitor smoky vehicles2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin steps up anti-smog measures; bans smok-emitting materials2 minutes ago
-
Attackers shot killed man in Bara2 minutes ago
-
Manpower plays vital role in stability and development: FESCO Chief2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested a day after escape22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sajid highlighted alarming situation about increase in diabetes patients32 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief with Sarfraz Bugti over Railway station blast32 minutes ago
-
Bugti determined to end terrorism menace for ensuring durable peace32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sundus Foundation42 minutes ago
-
Bus driver dies, 13 passengers injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR42 minutes ago