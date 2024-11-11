CM takes notice of violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Sargodha, where three women were reportedly subjected to violence over a property dispute.

The CM directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sargodha to submit a detailed report on the matter.

Expressing her strong condemnation, she stated, “Violence against women over property disputes is not only unfortunate but also completely unacceptable. Women and children are a red line for us, and such acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”