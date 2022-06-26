CM takes notice of wall collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident of swimming pool's wall collapse in which three boys lost their lives in the area of Badami Bagh.

The CM sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore division and CCPO and ordered to investigate the incident.

He also directed to take indiscriminate legal action against those found guilty.

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over thedeath of three boys in the incident and directed the administration to providebest treatment facilities to other injured boys.