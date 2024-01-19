KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took notice of the target killing of an employee of water board here on Friday.

According to a CM House Spokesman, the CM took notice of the employee Fahim's killing during a meeting at CM House and offered fateha.

Baqar directed the Additional IGP Karachi to nab culprits of the deceased.

He also sought details of the killing.