LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the IG police about an incident of burning a woman alive in Kot Lakhpat.

The chief minister ordered that justice should be ensured for the bereaved family and added that the accused would be punished under the law. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.