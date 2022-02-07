(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan about gang rape with a woman during robbery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan about gang rape with a woman during robbery.

The chief minister directed to early arrest the criminals for legal action against them and added that the affected woman be provided justice at every cost.