CM Takes Notice Of Woman's Gang-rape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:21 PM

CM takes notice of woman's gang-rape

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan about gang rape with a woman during robbery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan about gang rape with a woman during robbery.

The chief minister directed to early arrest the criminals for legal action against them and added that the affected woman be provided justice at every cost.

