LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday took notice of a molestation incident with a woman in a bus near Rajanpur and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM ordered to take stern legal action against the arrested accused and directed to provide justice to the affected woman at any cost.

He termed such incident as highly intolerable and said that the accused deserves strict punishment according to law.