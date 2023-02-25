UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Woman's Molestation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of a molestation incident with a woman during dacoity in the area of Shahpur of Sargodha and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The Caretaker CM ordered to arrest the accused forthwith and directed to take further action after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the affected woman should be provided justice at all costs.

