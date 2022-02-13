LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the molestation of a woman before murder and also sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

The CM ordered to take stern legal action against the accused and directed to provide justiceto the affected family at any cost.

Meanwhile, police after arresting the main accused had also registered a case against him.