(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday took notice of the murder of a woman and her father in Malakand directing authorities concerned to immediately arrest culprits involved in the incident.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed souls.

He said that the culprits involved in this heinous crime would be brought to justice and given an exemplary punishment.

Chief Minister assured provision of full justice to the affected family.