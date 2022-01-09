UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Woman's Torture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of torture on elderly woman in Sialkot and sought a report from Inspector General of Police.

The chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the accused, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

He said that other proclaimed offender should be brought to book at the earliest. He said that justice should be ensured to the elderly woman, adding that those involved in this incident do not deserve any concession.

Meanwhile police have arrested five accused.

