CM Takes Notice Of Worst Traffic Jam In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

CM takes notice of worst traffic jam in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday took notice of the worst traffic jam in Quetta city and directed the SSP Traffic Police to take immediate and effective steps to improve the traffic system.

He also expressed his displeasure over the traffic jam issues, saying that people had to remain stuck in chaotic traffic for hours and even patients were not able to reach hospitals in time in case of emergency.

The chief minister also directed that if any road is closed for any reason, an alternative route should be provided immediately.

He said that an engineer field would be established for improvement of traffic in the area, adding, a plan of action should be formulated to end the traffic jams in the city and keep the traffic flowing smoothly.

He also instructed not to use the route during his transportation for the convenience of people and to avoid traffic jams.

The chief minister has also directed to conduct an early meeting under his chairmanship regarding the steps taken to improve the traffic system.

