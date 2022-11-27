LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of abduction and murder of a child in the area of Chung police station and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

The chief minister said that the killer of the innocent child should be arrested at the earliest. He asserted that the accused deserve strict punishment according to the law, and ordered for providing justice to the heirs.

The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow with the heirs and assured them of provision of justice.