CM Takes Notice Of Youth's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:09 PM

CM takes notice of youth's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a youth who was set on fire in Malikabad area of Khanpur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a youth who was set on fire in Malikabad area of Khanpur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur.

CM has directed the police to initiate legal action against the accused after arresting them at the earliest. He directed to ensure justice to the affected family, adding that those involved in the heinous act do not deserve any concession.

