CM takes notice on 5 murders in Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took notice of five persons' murder incident in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that strict legal action should be taken against the accused and no stone should be left unturned in providing justice to the heirs of the slain. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the atrocious accused deserve stern punishment.