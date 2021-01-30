UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice, Resolves Girl's Home Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice, resolves girl's home issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of 12-year-old girl, Fatima, and resolved her residential issue.

The brother of Fatima has also been given a job. On the special instruction of the chief minister, a residence has been constructed for the girl and her family in the adjoining green belt of the Liberty Market.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Syed Zahid Aziz said that her brother had also been given a job in the agency. The solution of the residential problem would greatly help Fatima and her sisters to continue their education.

It is worth mentioning that Fatima and her family used to live in the Green Belt adjacent to Liberty Market.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Director Gulberg Town Sohail Qadir Cheema presentedkeys of the residence to Fatima.

She expressed pleasure and thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Job Gulberg Market Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect f ..

40 minutes ago

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

2 hours ago

107,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

Suqia UAE provides advice to enhance submissions i ..

2 hours ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.