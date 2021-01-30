(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of 12-year-old girl, Fatima, and resolved her residential issue.

The brother of Fatima has also been given a job. On the special instruction of the chief minister, a residence has been constructed for the girl and her family in the adjoining green belt of the Liberty Market.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Syed Zahid Aziz said that her brother had also been given a job in the agency. The solution of the residential problem would greatly help Fatima and her sisters to continue their education.

It is worth mentioning that Fatima and her family used to live in the Green Belt adjacent to Liberty Market.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Director Gulberg Town Sohail Qadir Cheema presentedkeys of the residence to Fatima.

She expressed pleasure and thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.