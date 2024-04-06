Open Menu

CM Takes Notices Of Dolphin Cop Molesting Woman

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 11:40 PM

CM takes notices of Dolphin cop molesting woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took notice of an alleged molestation incident committed with a woman by a Dolphin police personnel in Rawalpindi.

The CM sought a report from IG Police in this regard.

The chief minister ordered to investigate the incident completely and undertake a stern action against the accused involved in committing this heinous crime. Maryam Nawaz asserted that any sort of torture perpetrated against women will not be tolerated.

