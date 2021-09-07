CM takes notices of illegal appointments, financial mismanagement in two KP Universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan taking notice of public complaints has ordered a probe into alleged illegal appointments and financial mismanagement in two public sector universities of the province during charge of sitting acting Vice Chancellor Syed Mukaram Shah.

An official document available with this agency revealed that as per directives of the CM, a Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) KP has started inquiry into the allegations and sought from Registrars of University of Swabi and Women University of Swabi details of appointments and mismanagement in the two varsities.

The two Registrars were required to submit details of all appointments whether regular or contract made during the dual charge of the incumbent Acting Vice Chancellor.

It also demanded details of creation and budget showing the vacancies before recruitment, details of selection and scrutiny committee and minutes of the aforesaid committee and approved criteria for pay packages of the appointed contract employees.

The PIT committee further asked that the required information and record should be sent on priority basis by an officer not below the rank of BPS-18 and fully conversant with fact of the case.

It is to mention here that the Governor Khyber Pakhtukhwa and chancellor of KP Universities had sent the VC Women University of Swabi Shahana Urooj Kazmi on forced leave for a period of three months over charges of illegal appointments and other irregularities as reported by a Governor Inspection Team.

Prof Shahana Urooj Kazmi floated an advertisement for appointment of teaching and non-teaching faculty on regular basis but later she started hiring contract employees on the same posts.

After her forced leave, acting Vice Chancellor Swabi University Syed Mukaram Shah was given acting charge of Vice Chancellor Women University of Swabi who also continued the practice in both the universities and now facing the same charges.

It is further mentioned that KP Governor had already removed VC University of Swat Muhammd Jamal Khan after charges of corruption and irregularities were proved true against him.