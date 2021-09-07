UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notices Of Illegal Appointments, Financial Mismanagement In Two KP Universities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM takes notices of illegal appointments, financial mismanagement in two KP Universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan taking notice of public complaints has ordered a probe into alleged illegal appointments and financial mismanagement in two public sector universities of the province during charge of sitting acting Vice Chancellor Syed Mukaram Shah.

An official document available with this agency revealed that as per directives of the CM, a Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) KP has started inquiry into the allegations and sought from Registrars of University of Swabi and Women University of Swabi details of appointments and mismanagement in the two varsities.

The two Registrars were required to submit details of all appointments whether regular or contract made during the dual charge of the incumbent Acting Vice Chancellor.

It also demanded details of creation and budget showing the vacancies before recruitment, details of selection and scrutiny committee and minutes of the aforesaid committee and approved criteria for pay packages of the appointed contract employees.

The PIT committee further asked that the required information and record should be sent on priority basis by an officer not below the rank of BPS-18 and fully conversant with fact of the case.

It is to mention here that the Governor Khyber Pakhtukhwa and chancellor of KP Universities had sent the VC Women University of Swabi Shahana Urooj Kazmi on forced leave for a period of three months over charges of illegal appointments and other irregularities as reported by a Governor Inspection Team.

Prof Shahana Urooj Kazmi floated an advertisement for appointment of teaching and non-teaching faculty on regular basis but later she started hiring contract employees on the same posts.

After her forced leave, acting Vice Chancellor Swabi University Syed Mukaram Shah was given acting charge of Vice Chancellor Women University of Swabi who also continued the practice in both the universities and now facing the same charges.

It is further mentioned that KP Governor had already removed VC University of Swat Muhammd Jamal Khan after charges of corruption and irregularities were proved true against him.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Swat Budget Same Swabi Women All From

Recent Stories

France set for rare national tribute to film star ..

France set for rare national tribute to film star Belmondo

5 minutes ago
 Govt disburses Rs392.686 bn for social sector upli ..

Govt disburses Rs392.686 bn for social sector uplift projects

5 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Uganda accuses opposition MPs over machete killing ..

Uganda accuses opposition MPs over machete killings

6 minutes ago
 Animal inoculation to continue till Sept 30

Animal inoculation to continue till Sept 30

6 minutes ago
 PIA uplifts 5.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses fro ..

PIA uplifts 5.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China to Pakistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.