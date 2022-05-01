UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Strict Notice Of Diesel Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2022 | 09:10 PM

CM takes strict notice of diesel shortage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday took a strict notice of diesel shortage in some cities of the province and ordered the administration to take indiscriminate action against hoarders.

He directed to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of diesel and ordered the administration to regularly check petrol pumps in their respective districts.

The chief minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting at CM's office to ascertain the reasons behind the shortage of diesel and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the province.

The CM remarked that farmers were his brothers and he fully understands their problems, adding that contact with the Federal government to ensure uninterrupted supply of diesel should be made forthwith.

MPAs Awais Leghari, Malik Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Ajmal Cheema Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Atta Tarar, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries concerned and Commissioner Lahore division and DC Lahore attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

